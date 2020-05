The world’s president himself, Zlatan has released the official video of his newly released record dubbed, “Road To CDK.”

As the title depicts, “Road To CDK” is an appetizer as we advance towards the release of his sophomore album tagged, “CDK ((Casanblan Dè Katamatophia)” and it’s coming sooner than you’re expecting.

The record was produced by Mansa Jabulani and the video was shot, directed by the highly creative, Amazing Klef.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.