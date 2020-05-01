VIDEO: Yinka Olaniran – In Your Presence

In a time as such as we are, that the hearts of men are failing them and there are chaos everywhere, God’s presence is the only place of solace.

There is something about someone’s presence that makes the difference when they show up. At the appearance of light, darkness automatically disappears.

God’s presence is undoubtedly an awesome place to be, where the unthinkable and the impossible happens. In God’s presence, sorrow, sicknesses, weariness, emptiness, lack, mourning and the likes fade away.

David, the Psalmist knew the essence of God’s presence. He said “ In God’s Presence there is fullness of joy, and at His right hand are pleasures forevermore.

This is an uplifting song from the throne of God that reminds us that there’s no greater place to be than being in God’s presence and coming to His holy ground. God’s presence is powerful and no wonder Moses also said “if your presence does not go with us, do not lead us from here (Exodus 33:15).

I’d rather abide in His presence than sulk in fear. Get inspired but much more, revere in His presence with this beautiful tunes from heaven.

Watch and Enjoy: Yinka Olaniran – In Your Presence Below:-