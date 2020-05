Terri unveils the official visuals for his new buzzing single “Ojoro“. The song Ojoro is the stand-out single off his Hours released project dubbed “Afroseries“.

The Starboy entertainment Young kid decided to stay active as he unleashes some Quarantine vibes single to Ease the stay period. The song was produced by the serial hit-maker “Sarz”.

Watch the visuals to “Ojoro” below and share your thoughts using the comment section.