VIDEO: Sean KD – A Cry 4 Luv

As the world halts then its about that time for “Sean KD” to voice out through the strength of his singing vocals on this platform to send a strong message to humanity. The message of “A cry 4 Luv”.

A song that was written, composed & recorded even before the occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemics. The song made from the gentle acoustic & Spanish guitar sound is indeed crying & calling for every human regardless of their ethical or racial backgrounds to come together to embrace Luv. The Agape Luv we needed before, we need now & afterward.

The Visualz for the song was managed & shot in between the ongoing “Lock Down” in the UK. The final cut was done in Lagos Nigeria by Mix-media to further spread the message of Luv across the globe.

Song produced by Bustah Keyz, co-produced by Sean KD. Visuals powered by Vstudio701 & Mix-Media.

DOWNLOAD: Sean KD - A Cry 4 Luv (4.9 MiB, 5 hits)