Video Of The New Chief Of Staff, Gambari Arriving Presidential Villa In Abuja

We reported earlier that Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has been sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Now, a video of him has been released.

He arrived about 10.53 am and welcomed by the State House Permanent Secretary, Mr Tijani Umar, and some senior presidency directors, The PUNCH reports.

Gambari was screened on arrival for COVID-19, including having his temperature checked and using a hand sanitiser, before he was ushered into the main building.

Watch the video below:

#VIDEO FLASH: Newly appointed Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, arrives Presidential Villa in Abuja to assume his new role. pic.twitter.com/Bha0byX06c — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 13, 2020