FAC-3 production presents OBT & Dapo Tuburna on a motivational record titled “Celebrate”. OBT renders his silvery vocals on this record, fused together with Dapo Tuburna’s energetic delivery on the afrobeats record.

Celebrate is definitely the motivational record with meaningful lyrics and encouragement you don’t want to miss out.

DOWNLOAD: OBT x Dapo Tuburna - Celebrate (6.4 MiB, 16 hits)