Giftty drops the visual for ‘Slow Whine’

After a series of freestyles on Instagram, Davs Records frontline act, Giftty dishes out the official music video for his previously released record, ‘Slow Whine‘ and it serves as his first project for 2020.

The beautiful piece was produced by talented music producer, Lussh Beatz and it was engineered by Zeno Foster. The eye-catching visual was shot and directed by the high-profile Unlimited LA.

See for yourself and let us know what you think.

