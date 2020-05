A few months after dropping the banging hot single ” Freaky” Talented African sensational dancehall Queen “Ednaco” “D Bosslady” Releases Official Audio & Visuals to her latest single “Carry on“.

Directed by @DirectorH20. When you’re feeling low or when things are not going as planned, you can choose to scream or just sing the chorus of this song cos This song will help you get through everything. You’ll survive.

