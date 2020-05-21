VIDEO: Dremo – Mabel ft. Davido

Dremo unveils the official visuals for the single “Mabel”, A song which is off his recently released project “Codename, Vol 2”.

The song “Mabel” features the DMW Lead artiste – “Davido”.

Tags:DavidoDremomabel
