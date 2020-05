DMW presents the official music video for the buzzing number “Mafa Mafa” which features International superstar, Davido alongside The Flowolf, Peruzzi and Dremo.

On “Mafa Mafa,” Davido flows in the lamba way. Peruzzi did his thing, Dremo came through as always and I have to specially give it to The Flowolf for his very excellent delivery.

The record was produced by the talented Nakademus and the video was directed by the highly creative Director Q.

