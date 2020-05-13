VIDEO: DJ Enimoney x Terry G x Dapo Tuburna – Okay

YBNL’s official disc jockey DJ Enimoney releases a brand new single titled “Okay” featuring Terry G and Dapo Tuburna. The Wobey DJ serves it Hot! This jam is catchy and a sure Banger! that would disturb the street.

“Okay” is street anthemic record that got bopping production from producer, Quebeat. Terry G and Dapo Tuburna dropped some street slang and lamba on this track which talks about the lies people tell to hype themselves. This song dedicated to all lairs/fakers

The music video for ‘OKAY’ is a compilation of all the blazing #OkayChallenge on social media made by fans. Watch and Enjoy below.

