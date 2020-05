Nigerian international superstar, Davido has finally released the official music video for the captivating record, “Intro.”

“Intro” is the first track on his 17-track sophomore album, “A Good Time” released back in November 2019. The video was shot, directed by Brendon Kareem and Tycoone.

In other news, Davido has announced that he’ll be releasing another album in the coming months and it will be titled, “A Better Time.” What a time to be alive!

Check it out and share your thoughts below.