VIDEO: Baptista – Speak

Shortly after the successful release of her dual singles – ‘Ore bi Jesu’ & ‘Sufficient God’ — in January, Baptista unwraps the visual to her latest effort entitled “Speak”.

The song encourages people to speak God’s word even in this difficult times in our world.

The video to the song which was directed by made-by-Oludare, features Abel Assifah — doubling as the producer of the heartfelt song.

I declare peace & healings to our world . “Dear Father, we praise You that everything happens in Your perfect order. Don’t let us pray for the wrong things ever in this trying times. Let Your perfect love cast out all fear from our hearts. Use us, by Your will, For we see how loving and caring God You are! In Jesus’ Name, Amen” – 1 John 4:18

Check out the song below and leave your thoughts: