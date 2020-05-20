Veteran Musician, Lagbaja Celebrates 60th Birthday

Veteran Nigerian afrobeat musician, singer-songwriter and percussionist, Òpátàmèdù popularly referred to as Lagbaja has been celebrated by his fans as he marks his 60th birthday.

Fans took to different social media platforms to share pictures of the music icon, while wishing him a happy birthday and many more years.

Former Nigerian vice-president and 2019’s PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also celebrated the music veteran in a post shared on his official Twitter page.

Atiku wrote ;

“60th birthday greetings to ‘omo baba muko muko’, the masked one who was #COVID19-proof long before this season. I wish you many more years in strength and good health”

