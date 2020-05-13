UPDATE: Female NIS Officers Involved In Bop Daddy Challenge Re-posted To Far States

The 5 female officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS who took part in the popular Bop Daddy Challenge on social media, have been reportedly punished with ‘severe posting’ by the agency.

The personnel, according to NewswireNGR were reposted from their current places of assignment in Abuja, Lagos and Enugu and given “graveyard” assignments as far afield as Borno, Kano and Yobe.

The videos of the ladies had appeared on social media on different dates in April, but they were summoned by the agency on April 20th for partaking in the challenge.

According to a statement by Iam Haliru, Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, the viral video clip tagged #BopDaddyChallenge, has caused the organisation a lot of embarrassment.

A leaked Memo however has revealed that the five officers have been handed punitive and discriminatory postings.

The memo confirms that Priscilla IRabor has been transferred from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK), while Binti Attabor has been reposted from the service headquarters in Abuja to the Yobe State Command.

Catherine Bakura has been moved from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Enugu to the Nigeria Immigration Training School Ahoada, Rivers State, while Blessing Alfred Udida has been moved from the FCT Command to the Akwa Ibom State Command. Finally Ockiya Eneni has been transferred from the CERPAC (Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card) Production facility to the Borno State Command.