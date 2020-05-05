‘Until You Get Married, Be Stingy With Money’ – Reno Omokri Advises Bachelor’s

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has advised men to date a woman they can share their heart with and not only their money. He made this Known on his Twitter account.

‘Until you get married, be stingy with money’ – Reno Omokri advises bachelors

Reno Omokri added that a man need to be stingy with his money until he gets married. Speaking further, he added that any woman who is able to stay under such condition is the ideal woman.

“Dear men,

“You need a woman you can share your heart with, not one you can only share your money with. Until you get married, be stingy with money and be generous with affection. The woman that stays under those circumstances, is the woman for you.”, he tweeted.