Tyson Fury Gives Reason Why He Will Knock Anthony Joshua Out In The 2nd Or 3rd Round

British boxer, Tyson Fury, has said that he would knock out fellow countryman, Anthony Joshua, in the 3rd round because the 30-year-old has ‘no footwork’.

Fury also claimed that Joshua has been avoiding to fight him for 5 years.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are both on course for a heavyweight unification fight next year.

Fury knocked out American boxer, Deontay Wilder, in his last fight in Las Vegas last February.

Joshua also defeated Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr, in his last fight in Saudi Arabia last December.

“Anthony Joshua’s style is tailor-made for mine,” Fury told Redknapp’s Home Fixture on Sky Sports.

“He is strong and powerful, but he got no footwork.

“I have been offering to fight Anthony Joshua for the last five years, and it has not happened at all.

“I think I would knock him out in two or three rounds.”