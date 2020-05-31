Treat Every Human Being With Respect, No Matter Their Job Title Or Class – Mercy Eke Writes

Treat Every Human Being With Respect, No Matter Their Job Title Or Class – Mercy Eke Writes

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has talked about the right way people are to be treated in her post on Twitter.

According to the reality star, every human being should be treated with respect irrespective of their job title or class.

She added that people are defined in the way they treat others.

“Treat every human being with respect, no matter their job title or class… How you treat people defines you.”, she tweeted.

