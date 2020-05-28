Toolz Narrates How Her Staff Asked Her To Transfer Her Entire Salary To Her Church

Nigerian radio personality and talk show host, Toolz Oniru, has narrated how a staff asked her to transfer her entire salary to her church.

According to the radio personality, the request by her staff is sort of weird and makes her feel uncomfortable.

She tweeted;

“One of my staff just asked that I transfer her entire salary to her church. She’s free to do what she wants to of course, but it does make me feel some type of way.”

When a follower explained the importance of the ‘first fruit’, Toolz asked: “Your whole salary? How are you supposed to survive?”

When another follower accused her of being against charity, Toolz defended herself by stating that she works with lots of charities but doesn’t feel she needs to share it on social media.