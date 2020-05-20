Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Slap Follower Who Accused Her Of Doing Fake Giveaway

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has threatened to bless a giveaway hunter with a brain reformatting slap after he accused her of doing fake giveaway.

Tonto Dikeh had taken to her official page on Instagram to share photos of herself.A follower with the instagram username @joyfullsonic took to the comment section to accuse her of not fulfilling her giveaway promise after he allegedly won.Tonto who got very enraged for being accused of doing a fake giveaway was pushed to threaten the follower with the kind of slap that would shift his brain and make his eyes shake.See their conversation below;