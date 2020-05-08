Tonto Dikeh Forgives Friends For Allowing Her Release A ‘Horrible’ Song In 2012

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh said she has forgiven her friends for deceiving her into releasing a song in 2012.

The controversial actress had also released the video of her song titled ‘Hi’ in 2013 and Nigerians slammed her for going into a field which she lacks the talent to practice, let alone succeed.

Tonto took to Instagram some moments ago to reveal how her son mocks her whenever she tries to sing the song to him.

To friends who encouraged her to go into music back then, she said she has forgiven them from the depth of her heart.

See her post below: