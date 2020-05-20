Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa And Davido’s Sister, Sharon Engage In Twerking Competition (Video)

Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefu, Toke Makinwa and popular singer, Tiwa Savage recently engaged in a twerking competition.

In a video which was shared on Instagram, the beautiful ladies were spotted shaking their backsides heavily according to the beat.

From the video, it is unarguable that Tiwa Savage has truly mastered the art of twerking. She was also hailed in the video for shaking her backside effortlessly.

Davido’s sister was however mocked for not being able to move her waist very well while twerking. She also admitted to the fact that she’s not really good at it.

Watch the video below;