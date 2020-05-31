Tiwa Savage bemoans the lack of constant electricity in Nigeria.

Popular Nigerian Singer, Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage has bemoaned the poor supply of electricity in the country.

The singer took to her twitter page today, 31st May to air her thoughts on the sad situation.

read her tweets;

2020, this is 2020 Nigeria and WE STILL DONT HAVE CONSTANT ELECTRICITY. Jesus Christ …

2020, this is 2020 Nigeria and WE STILL DONT HAVE CONSTANT ELECTRICITY. Jesus Christ … — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 31, 2020

Her tweet is coming, days after minister of information, Lai Mohammed, declared that Nigerians should expect an increase in ”MW” by the year 2023.

The minister said a firm will be growing the present 3,400 megawatts to 7,000MW by the end of next year. Lai Mohammed added that they will then grow the megawatts to 1,000 megawatts by the end of 2023 (phase 2) and 25,000 megawatts in the third phase.