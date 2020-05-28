“They Laughed At Me But I Did It First!” – Davido Says As His Song ‘Fall’ Gets Certified Gold In The U.S

One week after being officially certified Gold in Canada, DMW boss, Davido’s hit single “Fall” has now been certified Gold in the United States.

The music star released the single which was produced by Kiddominat in 2017.

The song is the most streamed video in Africa with 168 Million views on Youtube.

Davido took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans, saying they laughed at him but he did it first. He wrote;

“I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆!! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !!”

Gold certification means sales of 500,000 units for albums and one million for singles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAspCRWBbZZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7