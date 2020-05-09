There’s ‘No Rush’ For Next Coronavirus Relief Bill Donald Trump Says Despite 20 Million Jobs Lost Last Month

President Donald Trump said there is no pressure to rush through another coronavirus relief bill, even as the American economy shed 20 million jobs in April due to the impact of the outbreak.

As Bloomberg reported, Trump said on Friday that there is “no rush” for Congress to pass a new stimulus to help the ailing economy, with his statement coming just hours after the grim jobs report showing a massive downturn in April. The outlet noted that the president signed a $1.2 trillion stimulus in March that included $1,200 payments to American families, but Democrats in Congress have been pushing for a second round and potentially a monthly recurring payment that would last for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump’s team seemingly hasn’t had the urgency to get another round of relief passed just yet. On Friday, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that talks for another stimulus are “in a lull right now” and that they wanted to see how the last one would play out.

“We just had another big infusion. We put all this money in, which is fine,” Kudlow said on Friday. “It’s well worth it. Let’s see what happens.”

Bloomberg also noted that Trump is looking for more tax cuts, including reduction or elimination of both payroll and capital gains taxes. He has also floated the idea of boosting the restaurant industry by restoring deductions for business entertainment in that space.

But these have reportedly been met with a tepid response by Democrats as they seek to do even more with the next round of relief. As The Inquisitr wrote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking to “go big” with the next proposal and could have some support for an idea to give Americans a $2,000 monthly payment for the duration of the crisis.

According to Politico, Pelosi’s plan also has the backing of some top Senate Democrats, including Bernie Sanders.