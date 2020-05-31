There Will Be A Lot Of Babies As A Result Of This Lockdown – Pastor Adeboye (Video)

There Will Be A Lot Of Babies As A Result Of This Lockdown – Pastor Adeboye (Video)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, says lots of babies will be made as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clergyman said this in his sermon on Sunday morning while listing some of the good things that will come out from the COVID-19 lockdown. According to him, Pastors will be so busy early next year conducting baby naming ceremonies.

Watch the video below:

