There Will Be A Lot Of Babies As A Result Of This Lockdown – Pastor Adeboye (Video)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, says lots of babies will be made as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clergyman said this in his sermon on Sunday morning while listing some of the good things that will come out from the COVID-19 lockdown. According to him, Pastors will be so busy early next year conducting baby naming ceremonies.

Watch the video below:

Pastor Adeboye 's Sermon today

Topic : All things work together for good A lot of something good will come out of this lockdown, pastor should get prepared for next year, there will be a lot naming ceremony.. Pastor Adeboye. pic.twitter.com/ohwXnGTKch — Gugu_media(GMB) (@Gugu_media_blog) May 31, 2020