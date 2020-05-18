‘There Is No Coronavirus In Nigeria, Politicians Using It To Eat Money’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Popular Nigerian televangelist, and founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has accused politicians of lying about coronavirus and using it to steal money.

He said there is no coronavirus in Nigeria. The renowned cleric stated this on Sunday while preaching at Salvation Ministries, Headquarters in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Pastor Ibiyeomie also said what Nigeria has is the normal malaria that Nigerians are seriously immuned to and not Coronavirus. Making reference to the experience of the Founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Ibiyeomie questioned the alleged treatment they were giving to Covid-19 patients and expressed serious doubts over the daily statistics issued by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC.

The cleric also condemned the borders closure and lockdowns declared by the Federal and State Governments due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further condemned the use of facemasks even when speaking, describing those who wear the facemasks as “masquerades”.

Pastor Ibiyeomie also advised the Federal Government to give money to other states like was given to Lagos State Government so as to appease the other aggrieved governors. He made special appeals for governors from oil producing states, saying if monies are giving to other Governors as was given to Gov.Sanwo-Olu, Coronavirus will automatically end.

The Pastor also advised Nigerians to read their Bible always for them not to suffer from the Coronavirus.

