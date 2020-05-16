DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Madagascar’s Coronavirus Cure, Covid Test Kits Infected, Parent/Child Relationship, Indaboski, Long-Distance Relationships and Only Fans

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, Dr Williams and a new guest on the show Dr Onyeka to discuss the conspiracy theories about Covid-19 in Nigeria, Has Madagascar found a cure to the pandemic. Edmund touches on the dynamic parent and child relationship in Nigeria
We also discuss the increasing popularity of Indaboski on social media, Long-distance relationship and compromises, Bundesliga, Only Fans and Williams has an update for us regarding last episode’s discussion
