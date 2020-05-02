DOWNLOAD: The Viewing Center Podcast – Coronavirus Stay-At-Home order ends in Nigeria, $21,000 saga, Sexual Assaults/Consent, Corona and Covid Babies, and Mid-life crisis

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, Dr Williams and a new guest on the show Aye to discuss how the Federal Government’s decision to relax the stay-at-home order in Nigeria, an Indian couple decision to name their twins, Corona and Covid, and family bonding during the lockdown

Tega Odumu is Joined by Edmund Oris, Dr Williams and a new guest on the show Aye to discuss how the Federal Government’s decision to relax the stay-at-home order in Nigeria, an Indian couple decision to name their twins, Corona and Covid, and family bonding during the lockdown

We also discuss the incredible rise of sexual assault cases being reported on twitter and how justice can be done and finally we get to answer some questions from our listeners

We also discuss the incredible rise of sexual assault cases being reported on twitter and how justice can be done and finally we get to answer some questions from our listeners