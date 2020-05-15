The Rock Becomes World’s 3rd Most Followed Individual On IG With 183 Million Followers

Popular wrestler and actor, Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock has become world’s 3rd most followed individual on Instagram.

The professional wrestler who also doubles as an actor, earned the feat after he accumulated over 183 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

The Rock ranks behind Instagram which is a brand account; ace footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo with 218M followers takes the 2nd spot after Instagram as world’s most followed individual while U.S singer, Ariana Grande comes 2nd with 185M.

Meanwhile, The Rock is ahead of Selena Gomez (4th), Kylie Jenner (5th), Kim Kardashian (6th),Lionel Messi (7th), Beyonce (8th), Neymar (9th) and Justin Bieber (10th).

Instagram‘s official account comes 1st with over 400M followers and NatGeo is 11th before Neymar but were exempted from the ranking because they’re brands while this post has emphasis on individuals.

However, The Rock’s being 3rd most followed individual on Instagram has got people wondering what the attraction is all about.