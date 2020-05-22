The Modern African Woman Is Being Limited” – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has talked about her challenges as a female artist, with Billboad magazine.

Tiwa who covered Billboard’s latest issue with Davido and Mr Eazi, said that a lot of people in Africa still have the idea that a woman has to be submissive, which is not a bad thing, but that the modern black woman is being limited.

“A lot of people in Africa still have the idea that a woman has to be submissive, stay at home and be the wife and mother. Don’t get me wrong. Those are great morals to keep. But I think the modern African woman, the modern black woman is being limited. We can do both. You can have a successful full-time job, you can be strong and vulnerable at the same time. That’s the message I’m trying to put across. So when you see my videos or see me on the red carpet, don’t think I’m not at home cooking for my son or helping him with homework when I’m not doing shows.” She said.