The Doors To Churches Across Nations Are Again Declared Open, Anyone Against It Will Die – Oyedepo Declares (Video)

Bishop David Oyedepo, senior pastor of Living Faith Church has once again kicked against the continous closure of churches across the nation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Two days ago, the clergyman kicked against the Federal government allowing markets to open while keeping churches shut.

Speaking at the church’s headquarters in Otta, Ogun state this morning, Oyedepo declared that churches are now open and that anyone who is against this will die for it.

”The doors to churches across Nations are again declared opened this morning. Can I tell you this? Hunger is far more devastating than any virus that will ever visit the earth.

“It kills silently. There is no vaccine for hunger. There is no medical solution to hunger.

“Hunger has no treatment than to have food and Spiritual famine is far more devastating.

“That is what the devil is looking for but he has failed. The church is back on its feet. Anyone who hates to see that dies for it.

“The church of Christ on the earth is liberated. Spiritual famine shall not have its way.

“Can I tell the world, no one has the answer to a problem like Jesus” he said

Watch a video of him speaking below