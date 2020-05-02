The Creators Of Coronavirus Do Not Want Lockdown Lifted – Pastor Giwa Makes Stunning Claim

The senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Pastor Adewale Giwa has alleged that manufacturers of Coronavirus deliberately want the lockdown to continue so they can perpetuate their evil plans.

He said anybody who is against the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Nigeria is an agent of Lucifer.

The cleric said the plan of those who created the pandemic was to ensure that people are locked at home while they carry on with their nefarious activities.

Giwa, in a statement to DAILY POST on Saturday, said with precautionary measures already put in place, there was no need to continue to lock down the country.

He said,” It takes the spiritual person to understand what is going on in the world. Those who manufactured the disease want to see us being locked down while they continue with their evil intentions.

“So many people don’t know that the more people sit at home the more they increase the figures of their victims.

“The United States has recorded 65,000 deaths while confirmed cases are more than 1 million, yet, people have gone back to work.

“The president of the United States understands this, and that is why he lifted the lockdown so that people can go back to work.

“If the US that takes good care of its citizens in terms of monetary aid could reopen its economy, what stops Nigerian president who has failed in all ramifications to cater to the needs of his people and allow them go back to work?

“With precautionary measures already put in place for us, anybody who is against the easing of lockdown is working for the Anti-Christ.

“Nigerians must identify these people pretending to be our friends.

“The fear of coronavirus has killed a lot of people more than the disease itself, I can tell you authoritatively.

“What is the essence of locking down millions of Nigeria when the number increases on a daily basis?

“They would discover 13 cases today, and before you wake up, the number would jump to 24. Do you know how many people have committed suicide?

“Do you know how many people are now begging before they eat? This unnecessary lockdown must stop, and let the country go back to life again.”