“The Best Gift ” – Rapper, Meek Mill Declares After Welcoming Baby With Girlfriend On His 33rd Birthday

Meek Mill and his girlfriend, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The rapper announced the birth of his son on Twitter on his 33rd birthday, May 6th, 2020.

He wrote: “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”

For Meek Mill, this will be his third son. He has two other sons, Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams, from his previous relationship with Fahimah Raheem.

