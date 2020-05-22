“The 2 greatest of all time” – Davido says as he posts photo with Wizkid

Nigerian sensation and record label executive, Davido Adeleke took to his social media page to introduce his followers to the 2 GOATs of African music.

The singer took to his social media pages to share an animated photo with his greatest counterpart, singer, Wizkid.

The photo which was photoshopped, shows him and Wizkid donned in traditional attires.

He tagged Wizkid in the photo as he called himself and the “Joro” crooner, the two greatest of all times.

“The 2 greatest of all time ! No ” he wrote.

The rivalry on social media between Davido and Wizkid’s fans have made many people feel that the two are at war personally.

It should be recalled that some three years back, Davido and Wizkid brought each other out to perform at their concerts, debunking rumours about them fighting.

Davido’s photo on his page has yet again proven that perhaps all is well between the both of them.