“Thanks To Everyone Who Removed Food From My Table” – Tonto Dikeh Writes

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to instagram to acknowledge people who ‘robbed her of her blessings’.

The mother of one expressed her gratitude to them because they made her strive harder in order to succeed in life. According to her, they made her ‘double her hussle’.

She also said that those who removed food from her table will in a few years time, come back to her to beg for help.

“In few years, those who robbed me of my blessings today will beg to know me. Thanks to everyone who has ever hurt me, or removed food from my table. Thanks for making me double my hussle”, Tonto Dikeh wrote.