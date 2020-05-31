Thanks For Nurturing, Nourishing And Tolerating Me” – Actor Francis Duru Tells Wife As They Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary

Renowned Nigerian actor, Francis Duru has taken to Instagram to celebrate seventeen long years of marriage with his wife.

The thespian who met his wife while he was an undergraduate at the University of Port-Harcourt, shared a photo of his wife and thanked her for caring for him, nourishing and tolerating him.

Read his post below…

“17years glued to you the Belle of my life has been the best years of my life in season and out of season.. Filling the essential void of my life.. constantly reigniting the colors of my life through His grace.. Tnx Dox.. for caring.. Nurturing and nourishing me and the kids.. for tolerating, for just being there all the time for me… for believing in me and saying I DO.. 17 YEARS ago.. We are 17 years together as man and wife my Belle and I celebrate with us and help me thank my wife for being there for us and greatly appreciate the most high God for keeping our union fresh each day through His grace. It’s our 17th wedding anniversary.”

Francis and his wife have 4 kids together.