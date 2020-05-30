An Instagram influencer identified as Adedamola Adewale was expressed excitement after Teni gifted her mom N100k for praising her on social Media.

Adewalw recently entertained her fans on social media after she took to the platform to share a video of her parents.

Adewale had organized some sort of ‘Guess The Artiste: Nigerian version’ competition for her parents.

Teni gifts N100k to a fan’s mother after she expressed love for her (Video)

Adewale would say or sing a line from a song and the parents were made to guess the artistes.

Whoever got an answer correct would get N500 each. In what was filled with laughter and excitement, the mom came on top as she got most of the answers correctly.

When she got a Teni’s hit song, Case, correctly, the excited women went on to profess her love for Teni as a fan.

Many celebrities reacted to the video, each expressing how much they loved and enjoyed it. Well, Teni went a step further by sending the sum of N100k to the mom.

Adewale later took to the platform to share a video announcing the news. Her parents and sibling who were also captured in the video, were all excited and the thanked and blessed the ‘Billionaire crooner’.

Watch video below: