Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg of being a snitch

American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine have accused colleague, Snoop Dogg of snitching.

Snoop and Tekashi have recently been at war on social media, with the recently released from prison Tekashi saying that he’s not giving up anytime soon after Snoop has made it abundantly clear that he disapproves of 6ix9ine’s return to the rap game.

Early today, the rainbow-haired rapper hinted that he had inside information about the former Death Row icon.

“If your in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”

Over on his page, Snoop Dogg reposted a video from rapper Omar Ray, an entertainer who has dubbed the character Pimpin Silky.

“It’s two things silky ain’t never seen: A turtle with speed, and a monkey-mouthed, knock-kneed, trout-mouthed, b*tch I need,” Pimpin Silky said in the clip.

“And when this quarantine over, I’m trying to take the blue out the sky and put it in a white b*tch eye, ya dig that.” In the caption, Snoop wrote, “P. S. A.”

6ix9ine commented, “Posting this is not gonna distract everyone that you are trying to play it off. Explain yourself.”

He followed that up with another reply over on The Shade Room that reads, “They pick and choose who they want to call rats THERES PAPER WORK and SUGE KNIGHTS prison interview BUT the industry acts blind mute and death I’m not letting up either.”