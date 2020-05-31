Target CEO Brain Cornell Stands In Solidarity With Minneapolis Protesters..

The CEO of Target has officially issued a statement in response to the nationwide protests in the wake of the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Geoge Floyd. The CEO, Brian Cornell, penned an open letter in support of the protesters and communities across America that are constantly dealing with police brutality.

“We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts. As a Target team, we’ve huddled, we’ve consoled, we’ve witnessed horrific scenes similar to what’s playing out now and wept that not enough is changing. And as a team we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose,” reads the letter.

Cornell and the Target team are putting their money where this mouth is as well. They’ve prepared truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, and other essentials to provide necessary supplies during this time.

Cornell also said that they will also be providing full pay and benefits for their employees at the Minneapolis location.

“We’ll continue to invest in this vibrant crossroads of the Seward, Longfellow, Phillips and Powderhorn communities, preserving jobs and economic opportunity by rebuilding and bringing back the store that has served as a community resource since 1976. In any of our other locations that are damaged or at risk, the safety and well-being of our team, guests and the surrounding community will continue to be our paramount priority,” it reads. “Target leaders are assembling community members, partners and local officials to help identify what more we can do together and what resources are required to help families, starting right here in Minnesota.”

Read the full statement here.