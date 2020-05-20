“Tacha Still Has A Lot Of Village Attributes” – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed former big brother Naija housemate, Tacha for ‘stealing’ a quote she first posted.

Yesterday, Tacha posted new stunning photos of herself and wrote; “WINNERS focus on WINNING, losers focus on the WINNERS”

Kemi has now taken to Instagram to slam her, saying she still has a lot of village attributes.

“This Tacha girl sha. Still a lot of village attributes. If you know her tell her it’s plagiarism not to credit quotes. Is she shading me? Better not. I have a big post coming soon about her soon. I posted Eric Thomas’ quote last night, she stole it and didn’t credit it to Eric. Tacha edit your quote.”