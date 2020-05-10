Tacha Is The Only Former Housemate That Is Not A LOCAL Champion, She Is Born To Shine – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has yet again shown his support to BBNaija reality star, Tacha.

In his post on Instagram, Uche Maduagwu said that Tacha is the only Ex-BBNaija housemate that is not a local champion. He also said that Tacha is born to shine with her natural body.

Uche Maduagwu alleged that the gods are angry with the BBNaija organizers for the unnecessary disqualification of Tacha.

“Tacha is the only ex pepperdem housemate that is not a LOCAL champion, she is born to shine with her natural body and not PLASTIC. 🙄🙄Right now, its like the gods are angry with #bbnaija for the unnecessary disqualification of Tacha, thats why they are unable to do #bbnaija2020 truth is, even if you give all the ex bbnaija housemate 100 million Naira, 💰that local champion attitude will still show like plastic bucket, 🤣#Tacha is not in the same #whatsapp group of local champion with other ex bbnaija housemate, she has class and does not chase clout like others, ✈️her #body is 100% natural, but can other female ex #pepperdem housemate swear with Sango or Amadioha that the #beautiful curvy body they display everyday on #instagram and #twitter is natural and not plastic?”, he wrote.