Tacha Celebrates 400K Followers On Twitter With Sexy Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide is currently in a celebration mood after she amassed a whopping 400k followers on Twitter.

The controversial TV star took to her page to share stunning photos of herself alongside a screenshot of her 400k followers on Twitter.

Sharing the photos, Tacha wrote;

“WHO IS TACHA?”.

Tacha recently showed gratitude to her ‘titans’ during a live session on Instagram. The reality star noted that she was only able to achieve everything she has right now because of the love her fans have for her.

She also thanked them for sticking with her despite her flaws.

See more photos below;