Super Eagles Player, Moses Simon And Wife, Ibukunoluwa, Welcome A Baby Girl (Photo)

Super Eagles player, Moses Simon and his wife Ibukunoluwa have welcomed a baby girl

The Nantes forward who shared a photo of him carrying their daughter, said she arrived on Thursday April 30.

He wrote; “Glory be to God !!On 30:4:20 God added another princess to my castle and a special thanks to my @princess_mide27 Words will never be enough to express just how thankful I am that you are my wife i will keep loving and cherish you forever”

