“Success Doesn’t Come Over Night” – Nigeria’s Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija

Nigerian billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija has shared a throwback photo of herself and thrown a piece of advice to her social media followers.

According to her, success is not overnight, you have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal.

“Dream big. There is nothing seen that wasn’t imagined. There’s no overnight success. You have to start by dreaming big and working towards your goal.

Have a lovely day!” she tweeted.

Folorunsho Alakija is Nigeria’s richest woman and vice chairman of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian oil exploration company with a stake in Agbami Oilfield, a prolific offshore asset.

