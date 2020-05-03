‘Stop Comparing Nigerian To Ghanaian Music’ – Ghanaian Actor, Palago

Ghanaian actor, Palago has stated that most Ghana artistes are not progressing because they are jealous and envy each other’s successes.

The US based actor made this known while reacting to a tweet of a Ghanaian man who mocked Ghanaian musician after Davido announced his collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

“Davido ft Nicki Minaj herh. Nigeria is far gone this madness. Naah the Nigerian artistes are not our mates. Herh. See how dem dey feature back to back”, the Ghanaian man tweeted.

While replying the tweet, Palago urged artistes to stop comparing themselves to Nigerians and focus on how they can achieve greater heights.

See all his tweets below;