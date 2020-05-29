Sony ATV Announces Munya Chanetsa as A&R Manager for Africa

Sony/ATV Music Publishing South Africa announced it has named Munyaradzi Chanetsa (Munya) A&R Manager, Africa, effective June 1, 2020.

In this new role at Sony ATV, Munya will be responsible for finding new talent throughout the continent, promoting songwriters’ copyright and careers, and connecting them to larger opportunities around the world. He will also work closely with colleagues to pitch new and existing repertoire into the marketplace.

Munyaradzi is a prominent music executive in South Africa and throughout the continent. With his A&R and licensing experience spanning over ten years, he has engaged mobile and online platforms, independent record labels, artists and music publishers. He has also been a featured presenter on music copyright at leading forums in South Africa, Angola, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Rowlin Naicker, Managing Director of Sony/ATV South Africa said, “I have worked with Munya previously and I have no doubt we have a person here who brings with him dedication, passion and experience, which is key as we expand our publishing business across the continent. We are excited to work with him to achieve our goals.”

“Munya is a creative talent with vast experience and a perfect fit for our company and its creative ambitions. With Munya’s position in the creative community both in South Africa and across the African continent he will be a great addition to our global team.”

said Guy Henderson, Sony/ATV President, International.

Munyaradzi said, “I am joining a great team of talented people who share my passion, and I just cannot wait to see what we can all achieve together.”

He joins Sony/ATV SA from CAPASSO (Composers, Authors, Publishers Association of SA) where he served as Head of Licensing.

Prior to that, Munyaradzi was Head of Operations at Content Connect Africa whilst also assuming the role of Managing Director of Content Connect Ghana and Content Connect International. Earlier in his career, he was Head of Marketing & Promotions for Putumayo World Music in South Africa, which is based in New York.