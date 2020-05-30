Songs of The Week: Tops & Flops – Jesse Jagz, IllBliss, Yemi Alade, Kiddominant

Yemi Alade - Boyz

It is already noted that most songs are released on Fridays in Nigeria, I really can’t recall how it started but it has become the culture. A lot of amazing songs and projects were released this week, some were tops and others were flops. Are we good to go? Let’s dive in!

YEMI ALADE – BOYZ

Boyz” by Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade was released on Friday, the 29th day of May 2020. Although it was acclaimed by her fans, a few music critics have something contradictory to say. Reputable blogger, Peter OKH of Notjustok made his disrelish for the song obvious on Twitter with a bemusing tweet. Other tweeps have also poured out their opinion too. Peep some of the tweets below.

With the high standard Yemi Alade has set with her previous body of work, the ‘Woman of Steel‘ album, especially with the ‘Shekere‘ record where she featured Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo, ‘Boyz‘ is not an appropriate follow-up, in my opinion. I understand she’s trying to show off her versatility by attempting dancehall but still, it is slightly a flop for me.

RATING: 4/10

KIDDOMINANT – EWALLET FEAT. CASSPER NYOVEST

Yesterday, platinum-selling Afrobeats music producer, Kiddominant unlocked a new single titled ‘eWallet‘ featuring one of South Africa’s finest rappers, Cassper Nyovest. With the performance of ‘Fela In Versace,’ the previous collaboration with AKA, one would think he’ll create another monster with e-Wallet, but that wasn’t the case. I mean, it was a decent record but myself and many other music listeners expected something better, especially at this point that he has become the first music producer in Africa to have a 3x platinum-selling record in South Africa, gold in the U.S and Canada.

RATING: 5.5/10

ILLBLISS – ILLY CHAPO X

IllBliss created something magical on his 10th official project, the ‘Illy Chapo X‘ album. The message, the flow, the deliveries and everything on the album is sublime. The album was released yesterday May 29 and it was met with rave reviews from fans and critics.

RATING: 7.5/10

JESSE JAGZ – GARBA

Is Garba a Garbage? We’ve waited so many years for Jesse Jagz to drop a project and ‘Garba‘ is all we got. Although it is a decent project, I feel Jesse Jagz can do better. We all know the calibre he’s made of, unarguably one of the most gifted rappers in Nigerian Hip-Hop history.

Overall, ‘Garba‘ was a decent project but it is not what I expected from the rapper. He took the bar so high with his previous projects, the likes of ‘The Royal Niger Company‘ and ‘Odysseus.’ He would’ve maintained the energy we got from his these aforementioned projects. Anyway, I hope we get another Jagz project soon.

RATING: 6/10

 

Tags:illblissjesse jagzKiddominantSongs of The WeekTops & FlopsYemi Alade
