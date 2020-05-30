Songs of The Week: Tops & Flops – Jesse Jagz, IllBliss, Yemi Alade, Kiddominant

It is already noted that most songs are released on Fridays in Nigeria, I really can’t recall how it started but it has become the culture. A lot of amazing songs and projects were released this week, some were tops and others were flops. Are we good to go? Let’s dive in!

“Boyz” by Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade was released on Friday, the 29th day of May 2020. Although it was acclaimed by her fans, a few music critics have something contradictory to say. Reputable blogger, Peter OKH of Notjustok made his disrelish for the song obvious on Twitter with a bemusing tweet. Other tweeps have also poured out their opinion too. Peep some of the tweets below.

What is Yemi Alade trying to do with her new single, Boyz? — younG BEAST (@Peter_OKH) May 29, 2020

How can Yemi Alade be singing “Me I like Boyz on the low” in 2020? You are an adult heterosexual woman. — Panda (@Rimzzzeee) May 29, 2020

With the high standard Yemi Alade has set with her previous body of work, the ‘Woman of Steel‘ album, especially with the ‘Shekere‘ record where she featured Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo, ‘Boyz‘ is not an appropriate follow-up, in my opinion. I understand she’s trying to show off her versatility by attempting dancehall but still, it is slightly a flop for me.

RATING: 4/10

Yesterday, platinum-selling Afrobeats music producer, Kiddominant unlocked a new single titled ‘eWallet‘ featuring one of South Africa’s finest rappers, Cassper Nyovest. With the performance of ‘Fela In Versace,’ the previous collaboration with AKA, one would think he’ll create another monster with e-Wallet, but that wasn’t the case. I mean, it was a decent record but myself and many other music listeners expected something better, especially at this point that he has become the first music producer in Africa to have a 3x platinum-selling record in South Africa, gold in the U.S and Canada.

RATING: 5.5/10

IllBliss created something magical on his 10th official project, the ‘Illy Chapo X‘ album. The message, the flow, the deliveries and everything on the album is sublime. The album was released yesterday May 29 and it was met with rave reviews from fans and critics.

ILLYCHAPO is a very hard Rap Album. The beats, the flows, the spoken truth, the deliveries and every thing. This is a complete album. It is so good to hear “suspect on the mix” after a long time. Illbliss poured out his heart on this one. — Forbes (@wildkhard) May 30, 2020

Album Review ILLY CHAPO – @illBlissGoretti

9/10 Illbliss’s voice is amazing and his style is old school but dope. I feel like his voice and rapping perfectly fits his style and that makes him so enjoyable. This gets better when he’s paired with good production. (continue)… pic.twitter.com/nottC5NDbZ — Chain Rap Blog Africa 🐒 (@CRBlogAfrica) May 30, 2020

Illbliss’ album is hard👏👏 — Raphaelbytheseaside (@IamTGB_) May 30, 2020

RATING: 7.5/10

Is Garba a Garbage? We’ve waited so many years for Jesse Jagz to drop a project and ‘Garba‘ is all we got. Although it is a decent project, I feel Jesse Jagz can do better. We all know the calibre he’s made of, unarguably one of the most gifted rappers in Nigerian Hip-Hop history.

Overall, ‘Garba‘ was a decent project but it is not what I expected from the rapper. He took the bar so high with his previous projects, the likes of ‘The Royal Niger Company‘ and ‘Odysseus.’ He would’ve maintained the energy we got from his these aforementioned projects. Anyway, I hope we get another Jagz project soon.

RATING: 6/10