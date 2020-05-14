Sometimes it takes one door closing for you to realize there are other doors – Mr Eazi



Nigerian singer and songwriter based in Ghana, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known by his stage name, Mr Eazi has penned a quote to inspire fans to realize that there are hidden blessings in disappointments.

The artiste spoke about how one door of opportunity closing could lead to the discovery of other doors and windows of opportunity.

Mr Eazi stressed that it sometimes takes one door closing for individuals to realize that there are others. He gave the advice through his Twitter account.

The ‘Hollup’ singer is the head huncho at Empawa Africa, a platform that creates opportunities for upcoming artistes to show their art, be heard and promoted. “Sometimes it takes one door closing for you to realise sey other doors dey, window Day!” he wrote on Twitter.

Checkout his tweet:

Sometimes it takes one door closing for you to realise sey other doors dey, window Day! — Don Eazi (@mreazi) May 13, 2020