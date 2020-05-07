Singer, Tiwa Savage Announces New Album Project, Reveals Name (Details)

Popular Nigerian music icon, Tiwatope Savage, better known by her stage name, Tiwa Savage, has taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to announce that she has a new studio album coming soon.

After making the big announcement on Twitter, the 40-year-old divorced mother of one headed to Instagram and further revealed that her forthcoming album which she titled “Celia” will be released under her management and label, Motown Records.

Tiwa Savage who has a number of great songs to her name also hinted her fans on how special the new project is. “This body of work is special” she noted.

The talented singer who recently earned a feature on Davido’s forthcoming album, however, pleaded with her fans to show her album some love when it finally drops. “All I need you to do is listen” she implored.

Refer to her Instagram post below;